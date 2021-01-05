How Wells Nub News is working to bring you a better new year

Posted: 05.01.21 at 10:01 by Tim Lethaby



The festive holidays are over and we are moving into another national lockdown, but Wells Nub News wants to help you usher in the new by continuing to spread the good word of our community and report on the stories that matter to you.

As we embark into 2021 we will continue to support businesses through our Local Business Directory, promote local events on our What's On page and ensure your voice is heard through our Nub It button.

What is our Local Business Directory?

We have a FREE business directory that you can sign yourself up to right now.

The directory aims to be a one stop shop for residents in Wells to find a local business or service in the area.

Once you've inputted your business, we'll share you around social media, feature you in articles and continue to support you in every way we can.

Sign up here.

What is our Nub It button?

This online newspaper is different as we want to hear from YOU.

Using our Nub It button you can write a professional story directly onto our website for our thousands of readers.

All content is professionally reviewed by our editor and then published onto our news feed and our social media channels.

Get involved here.

What is our What's On page?

If you're hosting an event, or know of something going on in Wells, you can quickly post the event on our What's On page.

We'll then promote the event on our website and social media channels - showing it to our thousands of readers around the Wells area.

Start promoting now.

What makes Wells Nub News different from other news sites?

We're an online newspaper like no other. For one, we don't rely on Google ads or pop up surveys, so you can trust there will never be any clickbait or disrupted reading.

Wells Nub News and the 50-plus other Nub News sites around the country want to bring local news back to local.

You'll only find information and original content about things that are relevant to the Wells area - we promise you that.

Let's see what 2021 brings and continue to celebrate the amazing community we're so lucky to reside in.

