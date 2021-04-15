Hospitality Heroes: Revamped St Etheldreda's Cottage in Wells ready to welcome back guests

Posted: 15.04.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



St Etheldreda's Cottage Inside St Etheldreda's Cottage The Wells holiday cottage is ready to welcome visitors

Welcome to the latest in our Hospitality Heroes series on Wells Nub News.

We will be providing you with a profile of a number of fantastic hospitality venues to go alongside their reopening in April and May.

The industry has been hit particularly hard with pubs, restaurants, tea rooms and accommodation only open for four out of the last 12 months.

Today here is everything you need to know about St Etheldreda's Cottage.

Situated in Green Place off Southover, St Etheldreda's Cottage is a holiday home run by Helen and Mark Cassidy, who have spent the lockdown revamping the property and they are ready to welcome back guests again.

They told Wells Nub News: "We've had a strange year with lots of uncertainty.

"The several lockdowns of course resulted in a large number of cancellations and it was unexpected that at times people were able to visit Wells - but unable to leave their locality to get here!

"Throughout this we've been as flexible as we can and we believe that by treating customers correctly, as we would wish, that they are likely to re-book their stay with us and satisfy their desire to visit beautiful Wells.

"We were kindly supported by some financial assistance from Mendip District Council who we must acknowledge and thank for making things simple and a huge relief to us through this time.

"Over the lockdown winter, we chose to spend the time wisely improving the house on items that weren't costly but very time consuming.

"We had a hairline crack in the shower tray and by the time we'd taken out the tray we ended up replacing the whole shower, tiles and all.

"We then moved to the bedroom, whose focal point is a really lovely brass knobbed bed, but when we bought it we didn't realise that it struggled to fit into the bedroom across its width and we had to originally locate it in front of the bedroom window which wasn't ideal.

"So in order to orientate it away from the window we've removed a bedroom wall and replaced it with a narrower bannister allowing us to orientate the bed away from the window which has given the room much more usable space.

"We also built a bookcase into a recess and painted the house throughout.

"We are now just waiting for a new front door which is being made by a fabulous local carpenter, Tim Clothier who lives in Southover and who made all our hardwood windows.

"So we are soon to open in mid-April and are we ready? Yes, we are better prepared than ever and ready for a busy summer with the house up-together and absolutely better than ever before.

"We'll keep up out very stringent cleaning and disinfecting regime as we feel this very much reassures people.

"We are now just keen to welcome guests back and to promoting all the great local attractions and restaurants we have as we are, as ever, all in this together."

You can visit the St Etheldreda's Cottage Airbnb page HERE.

