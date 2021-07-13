High Sheriff of Somerset praises Wells volunteers

Posted: 13.07.21 at 16:22 by Tim Lethaby



The High Sheriff of Somerset is full of praise for the volunteers working to help Wells through the Covid crisis.

Thomas Sheppard visited the city to learn more of the history of Wells and meet people who have helped in the last 12 months, for example with food banks and vaccination.

“I am bowled over about how smoothly the vaccination programme worked,” he said.

“On behalf of Somerset I say thank you. So many people have relied on what you have done.

“It is the people who make the difference. All those I have met today are doing something important to help the community and have given it a tremendous fillip as we negotiated the Covid crisis.”

His visit was arranged by Wells Mayor Philip Welch and the first stop was a very brief tour of the historic town hall where the High Sheriff was intrigued by the cells in the basement (only used for storage now) then went to the Wells Foodbank off Jocelyn Drive.

There Sue Marland showed Thomas how to pack their food parcels and explained how they provided 9,000 meals a year before Covid and that rose to 43,644 meals in the first six months of 2021.

Next stop was the Connect Centre where Sharon Edmonds, the administrator, showed the High Sheriff around the building and introduced him to staff at the charity.

Rachel Inman from their Outreach team explained the extensive work they do with the homeless and said the police in Wells were very supportive of their work.

Sharon told Thomas about the meals they provide for the homeless and vulnerable and introduced him to Kean, their chef, who had cooked 3,000 meals during the pandemic.

Then it was across Chamberlain Street to the Wells Almshouses for a fascinating tour by Shirley Watt, one of this charity’s trustees.

She explained the history of the five almshouse buildings, some of which were founded in the 15th century, and now provide 33 one-bedroom flats and cottages for older people in housing need.

Last but not least came the turn of Wells Coronavirus Network’s vaccination team leaders Carol Mohide and Jaime Day.

They briefed Thomas on how their work at West Mendip Hospital, in Glastonbury, started with 35 volunteers and ended up with 150.

“We had volunteers from all walks of life and all ages,” said Carol, “and formed one great team with the doctors and nurses.”

