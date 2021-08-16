South Horrington charity Heads Up's new group cares for carers

Posted: 16.08.21 at 13:29 by Philip Welch



Carers gather in the Swan Hotel to talk about the new social group

Life as a carer for a loved one is not easy at the best of times and Covid has made it more challenging.

Full-time carers rarely get any time for themselves and welcome opportunities to meet people in a similar situation to share experiences. People who understand their situation and make carers feel less alone.

So mental health charity Heads Up have decided to set up an informal social group for carers.

“We believe this group will offer peer support and a friendly environment which could lead to members organising trips and events to suit themselves,” said Bridget Harvey, manager of the South Horrington-based charity.

She stressed that the format and activities of the group will depend entirely on the wishes of its members.

“We have a monthly meeting arranged by Heads Up at the Swan Hotel in Wells,” said carer Roger Hancock, “but another group is needed where carers can look forward to meeting and do something that will give them a little time for themselves.”

Heads Up have distributed a questionnaire to the carers on its books asking for their ideas on what the social group could do under the umbrella of the charity.

