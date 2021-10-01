Heads Up Connect in Wells and South Horrington - friendship and support groups for carers start

Posted: 01.10.21 at 11:26 by Philip Welch



Founders of Heads Up Connect meeting at Wells Town Hall to look at the way forward

Life as a carer can be a lonely, isolating and sometimes bewildering whether you are looking after an adult with dementia, a child with specific physical or cognitive needs or anyone who needs extra care and support in their everyday life.

But now the mental health charity Heads Up has helped found a new group for carers which will address some of these issues with a mixture of social and information sessions.

Called Heads Up Connect, a spokesperson said: “We can create a safe environment where we can talk about things we are finding difficult in the knowledge that many of us will have experienced similar things.

"There may not be solutions, but at least we can try to help each other in an atmosphere of trust, kindness and friendship.

“We may want to share ideas from our own experience on how to deal with some common situations that arise – what worked and what didn't. Things change all the time – how do we deal with the next stage?

“All this will be against a background of a social atmosphere where we can drink tea/coffee, eat biscuits and chat about anything that occurs to us.

"The group might decide they want to organise a Sunday lunch or a trip to some local gardens, watch a film, or whatever.”

it will get information from professional organisations that may be able to help with problems that arise. They will find out “who does what” and how to contact them.

The group has established an afternoon group on Mondays from 2pm to 3.30pm, at Heads Up’s base in South Horrington and a morning group from 11am to 1pm on Fridays at Wells Town Hall. The meetings will happen fortnightly to begin with.

They are also intending to include a variety of talks by solicitors, health staff, benefit help and more.

Heads Up stressed that his project is about warmth and fellowship rather than a stuffy information group. For more information phone Heads Up on 01749 670667.

