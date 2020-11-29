Heads Up charity in South Horrington receives more than £20,000 from government

Posted: 29.11.20 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The money has come from the Coronavirus Community Support Fund

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has now announced that 11 charities in the Wells constituency, including Heads Up at South Horrington, have received a combined total of more than £196,000 to help their crucial work continue, despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wells MP James Heappey has said this money will be a "lifeline" for these charities and those that they help.

This money has been distributed as part of the £200 million Coronavirus Community Support Fund, which focuses on helping small and medium-sized charities.

Mr Heappey said: “I am so pleased that DCMS has recognised the importance of smaller charities, particularly here in the Wells constituency.

"I have been struck by how much support local people and charities have stepped up to support the most vulnerable during this extremely difficult time.

“I have visited and spoken with many of the charities which have been helped and as a patron of Heads Up myself, I am acutely aware of how much of an impact this money will have and how much they deserve it.

“I hope this money allows them to continue that fantastic work going forward.”

The charities benefitting from the fund in Mr Heappey’s constituency are:

The Avalon Community Centre CIC (£6,000)

The Space (£9,863)

Citizens Advice Mendip (£4,000)

Evolve Music (£9,640)

Glastonbury Community (£3,900)

Cruse Bereavement Care, Somerset Area (£10,000)

The Crispin Hall Trust (£7,340)

In Charley's Memory (£22,529)

Heads Up Somerset Ltd (£20,630)

Root Connections CIC (£43,595)

Somewhere House (Somerset) Ltd (£58,624)

Next Wells news item... Care homes in Wells and South Horrington enjoy virtual concert by pupils

Read more... Musicians at Millfield Prep School in Edgarley have performed and sent a virtual concert to ten care homes in the area, including in Wells and South H...