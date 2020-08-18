Head teacher of Wells Blue School 'angry and frustrated' by exam results process

Posted: 18.08.20 at 14:07 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Wells Blue School

The head teacher of Wells Blue School says he is "angry and frustrated" by this year's process for A-level and GCSE exam results.

Mark Woodlock said he applied pressure to Wells MP James Heappey and the change of policy decision to use school-assessed grades was the only decision left when all other avenues had been discredited.

In a letter to parents today (August 18), Mr Woodlock said he wanted to make sure the whole school community understood what the current situation was for exam results.

He said: "We were all aware that the awarding of grades this year would be a difficult process given that the normal A-level and GCSE examinations did not take place.

"However, the way in which this process has been delivered, particularly in the past week or so, has left us very angry and frustrated.

"It became clear very quickly last week that, while many of our students were allocated grades that they deserved and should be celebrated, there were those students for whom this process did not deliver a just outcome.

"This has caused obvious distress to some of our Year 13 students, some of whom missed university offers as a consequence.

"Over the weekend, we applied pressure where we felt it could be beneficial – to our local MP, through constructing eight subject appeals – and that has clearly been replicated across the country.

"The change of policy decision yesterday to use the school-assessed grades was the only decision left when all other avenues had been discredited. This is not how it should be, but I am at least pleased that we now have certainty.

"This decision has created some important implications for our Year 13 students, who have already received their grades, and Year 11 students who should be receiving their grades on Thursday."

Mr Woodlock said that the school does not currently have any information about the issuing of new grades to Year 13 students.

For students that wish to see whether their centre-assessed grades would have made a difference, they have been asked to send an email to school and mark it for the attention of Mr Williams.

Regarding GCSE results this week, Mr Woodlock said: "We are now waiting for clarification as to what grades we will give out on Thursday.

"We do not know yet, for example, the students whose grades may have been upgraded by the statistical model and we understand that students will keep this higher grade if that has happened.

"We will ensure that we will give as much information as we can on Thursday so that the students can understand their results and we will be in school to answer any questions.

"It is worth remembering that all of the offers that we have made to our Sixth Form are unconditional.

"In other words, they will not change even if the GCSE exam results are different when published. We hope that this gives the students confidence that their next steps are not adversely affected.

"I have been humbled and proud of the way that our Year 13 students have both performed and coped with these issues in the last week. I have no doubt that Year 11 will do the same this week."