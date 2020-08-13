Wells Blue School proud of the efforts from A-level students despite 'complicated' results system

Posted: 13.08.20 at 12:00 by Tim Lethaby



There was no big A-level results day celebration this year due to the coronavirus crisis

Amidst the exceptional situation that this year has created, at the Blue School in Wells staff are very proud of the students for the results they have received today (August 13) in their A-levels and BTECs.

The vast majority of the students have achieved their first choice university place or are able to embark upon their chosen career path.

These include a number places at the most competitive universities and courses across the country, including Oxbridge and medicine, and a wide range of courses and careers.

Head teacher, Mark Woodlock, said: "I am extremely proud of the achievements of all of our students.

"We consider it our mission to provide our students with the best opportunities for the next steps in their education and careers.

"This group of young people have amply demonstrated their academic ability, complementing the positive role models that we know they have become.

"The exam system has been more complicated and more fraught with uncertainty than in any previous year.

"Some students will feel that it has given them a just result, while others, rightly, believe that it hasn’t shown their potential.

"As a community, it remains our obligation to support those students through this period and to ensure that their futures are not adversely affected by circumstances beyond their control.

"At the same time, we should celebrate the impressive young people that they have developed into and the positive contribution they will make to our world."