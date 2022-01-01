Happy New Year Wells : Are you planning on a Dry January ?

Posted: 01.01.22 at 08:00 by The Editor



Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

Happy New Year from Nub News.

If you woke up this morning feeling a little under the weather due to last night's partying, maybe you are considering being one of the millions of people who will be taking par in the one-month alcohol-free challenge, Dry January.

According to research people who take on the Dry January challenge with support are twice as likely to keep going the whole month without drinking alcohol.

There is help available locally and support from an App. If you click HERE: where you can find help and support and a blog

The benefits spelt out by the campaign pf those who took part include financial and health bonuses:

86 % save money

66 % have more energy

70 % sleep better



If you are concerned about your drinking or someone else's there is support from the Somerset Drug and Alcohol Service (SDAS) delivered by Turning Point. For more details click HERE : or you can phone : 0300 303 8788

