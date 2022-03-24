Grants available to Wells households to help cut energy bills

Posted: 24.03.22 at 14:54 by Emma Dance



More than £1.5 million will be coming into local communities, aimed at improving household insulation and cutting energy bills to homes off mains gas. The Home Upgrade Grant Scheme (HUGs) will be available across Somerset thanks to a successful bid to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy by Somerset Independence Plus a partnership between, Mendip District Council, Sedgemoor District Council, Somerset County Council, Somerset West and Taunton Council and South Somerset District Council.



Working with the Centre for Sustainable Energy, the £1,699,700 will be used to improve up to 4,300 low-income, off-gas grid households - which may be reliant on alternatives such as bottled gas and oil to heat their homes.



Grants will pay for energy efficiency measures such as wall and roof insulation as well as new low-carbon heating systems, thermostats and room heating controls. This first phase is expected to deliver improvements to 84 homes across Somerset before the end of March 2023.



Eligible Residents will need to be owner-occupiers, off mains gas, on low-income (in receipt of means tested benefits or have a gross annual household income under £30,000) and have a property with an Energy Performance Certificate D rated or below. Applications will be via the Centre for Sustainable Energy’s advice line 0800 082 2234 or email [email protected]

