Glastonbury & Wells Cats Protection launches £5 neuter and chip campaign

Posted: 08.04.22 at 10:41 by Emma Dance



Cats Protection Glastonbury & Wells is running a campaign to help with the cost of neutering and microchipping cats.

From April 19 ¬¬– July 31 the charity will offer vouchers to help with neutering costs of cats whose owners are on love income of income support benefits.

Owners will pay just £5, and the charity will pay the balance, and also microchip your cat for free.

Gill Canning, Coordinator for Cats Protection’s Glastonbury & Wells Branch, says: “This is a great opportunity for cat owners on low incomes to do the best for their cat and the best for their pocket. Under usual circumstances having your male cat neutered costs around £40-80 and for a female cat around £80-100. Our network of local vets is brilliant and tries to keep the costs as low as possible for neutering but we’re working together and have agreed that between April 19 and 31 July 31 your cat can receive both procedures at the same time for just £5 and we will cover the remaining cost.



“Neutering not only stops a female cat from having kittens but also prevents the risk of potential complications as a result of pregnancy and reduces the likelihood of them getting certain cancers. Unneutered males are more likely to roam large areas looking for a mate, which makes them susceptible to car accidents and exposes them to diseases such as Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) and Feline Leukaemia Virus (FeLV). We also often hear from cat owners who are unaware that male and female siblings will mate once they reach sexual maturity if they are not separated, which leads to further unwanted litters.



“Once your cat has been neutered we will also ensure they are microchipped. It is a simple, quick procedure which provides a permanent method of identification. It involves a small data chip, no bigger than a grain of rice, being inserted under the cat’s skin beneath the shoulder blades. Your details are then added to a national database and can be accessed by scanning the cat with a special device in the event that they become lost. Most vets and rescue centres routinely scan all lost cats and use the information to quickly reunite the missing pet with their owner, provided their records on the national database are kept up to date. We’re very grateful to all the vets who are taking part and are looking forward to hearing from cat owners from across the Glastonbury, Wells, Street, Cheddar and Shepton Mallet areas.”

To get your voucher contact one of the Cats Protection’s Glastonbury & Wells Branch volunteers:

Julia 07833 634087

Emma 07717 837040

Holly 07855 075962

Gill 01749 850660

For on the work of Glastonbury & Wells Cats Protection visit cats.org.uk/Glastonbury

Event