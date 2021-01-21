Give your Wells business the lockdown boost it needs with a free advert

Posted: 21.01.21 at 16:37 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Inside Wells Cathedral

Lockdown is so tough for local businesses in Wells and across the country.

Luckily here at Nub News we are here to help.

We can help your business reach thousands of readers for free.

All you have to do is join our Local List.

Our local list is a free register of local businesses in the Wells area.

Here is how you sign up:

1. Click the link HERE and press the black 'Nub It' button.

2. Fill in your details describing your business and how to get in contact.

3. Click submit - we'll review them and voila you have a free ad on your hands.

For any further information then do not hesitate to email [email protected]