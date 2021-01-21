  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Give your Wells business the lockdown boost it needs with a free advert

Give your Wells business the lockdown boost it needs with a free advert

  Posted: 21.01.21 at 16:37 by Tim Lethaby

us on Facebook



Lockdown is so tough for local businesses in Wells and across the country.

Luckily here at Nub News we are here to help.

We can help your business reach thousands of readers for free.

All you have to do is join our Local List.

Our local list is a free register of local businesses in the Wells area.

Here is how you sign up:

1. Click the link HERE and press the black 'Nub It' button.

2. Fill in your details describing your business and how to get in contact.

3. Click submit - we'll review them and voila you have a free ad on your hands.

For any further information then do not hesitate to email [email protected]

Next Wells news item...

Thank you Wells! We're getting around 22,000 page views a month! Now we're looking for business sponsors

Thank you to the huge number of people who read our stories and have listed their services on our online newspaper over the past year. In 2020, Wel...
Read more...

Share:

    
meteoblue