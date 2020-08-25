Gentle jazz concert coming to Wells Market Place

Posted: 25.08.20 at 13:33 by Philip Welch



us on Facebook

All ready to play on August 31

A free socially-distanced concert will bring jazz to Wells Market Place on August Bank Holiday Monday.

It is being organised by local saxophonist Paul Cannon with support from Wells Independents and the Wells Coronavirus Network.

The music will be cool and suitable for a summer afternoon with the concert running from 2pm to 4pm in front of the town hall.

"Lockdown has hit lovers of live music and musicians very hard,” said Paul.

“For a while they were unable to rehearse together let alone perform in public.

“We are very grateful to Wells Independents and the Coranavirus Network volunteers for safely bringing live music back to Wells for the first time in nearly six months.

“The new, car-free Market Place with cafe seating now spreading outside is a perfect venue for summer events.

"I very much hope to organise a whole series of suitable live music sessions there as things ease up next year."