Gas main and ash dieback works to see two Wells roads close in the new year

Posted: 29.12.20 at 14:09 by Tim Lethaby



Priory Road will be closed for 75 days past the bus depot and the Quarterjack pub

Gas main works and tree cutting due to ash dieback disease will see two roads in Wells close from January 11.

Priory Road and the A39 Bristol Hill will both see lengthy closures due to the works that are currently scheduled to take place.

There will be a 24-hour closure of Priory Road from January 11 to March 26, which is 75 days in total.

This will be in place to enable Wales and West Utilities to carry out gas main works along the road.

Meanwhile, the A39 Bristol Hill is set to be closed from January 11 to 21, with works to remove trees that have become dangerous due to ash dieback disease taking place between 9am and 3pm.

This closure could be extended if the works take longer than planned, and the road will be shut from the crossroads where the A39 meets Old Bristol Road and College Road, and the Green Ore crossroads.

The official diversion will send traffic from the Green Ore crossroads along the B3135 to the A37 at the Mendip Inn, then the A37 to Downside in Shepton Mallet, where it goes along Waterloo Road to the Commercial Road roundabout. Traffic will then be send along the A371 back to Wells and around the relief road.

However, HGVs will be sent along the A39 from Green Ore to the Rush Hill junction, and then along the A37, to miss out the B3135 part of the diversion.