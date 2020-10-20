From 1920s glamour to modern-day global politics on offer tomorrow at Wells Festival of Literature

Posted: 20.10.20 at 11:10 by Liz Bowskill



Events are on all this week at Cedars Hall in Wells

Come on down to Cedars Hall in Wells to see the authors live, or try live-streaming from your armchair – there is a lot on offer at Wells Festival of Literature tomorrow (Wednesday October 21).

Starting with one of Britain’s cultural icons, Cecil Beaton, who chose Hugo Vickers to be his biographer and entrusted him with his diaries and letters.

As well as capturing the most celebrated portraits of the 20th century, Cecil Beaton designed the memorable sets and costumes for the films My Fair Lady and Gigi.

After five years of research and interviews with stars such as Audrey Hepburn, Truman Capote, Princess Grace of Monaco and Sir John Gielgud, Hugo Vickers’ biography was an instant success when it was published in 1985.

This updated edition of Cecil Beaton introduces a new generation to the extravagant world of the glamorous and stylish "Bright Young Things" of the 1920s and 30s.

Michael Eavis needs no introduction. He will be in conversation with Chris Salmon.

Michael and Emily Eavis’s book Glastonbury 50 celebrates five momentous decades in the life of the world’s most famous music festival.

From 1970 when, on the day after Jimi Hendrix’s death, revellers arrived for a pop, folk and blues festival paying £1 for a ticket, plus free milk, to today’s huge festival which has become an intrinsic part of Somerset, Michael and Emily Eavis reveal the stories behind the headlines with a wealth of personal anecdotes.

This event is unsurprising sold out at Cedars Hall, but you can still register to see it via live-streaming.

Robert Winder rounds off the day’s events with his book Soft Power. He describes how the modern world has developed a brave new concept of soft power – a power which uses persuasion rather than command.

He reveals how states are asserting themselves in alternative ways including business, culture, education and even food.

He analyses how soft power may be the only force flexible enough to tackle the global challenges of the future.

Go to the website for information on how to purchase tickets for events at Cedars Hall or register to live-stream events.

It is also often possible to buy tickets on the door, as people may no longer be able to travel in these difficult times.

Waterstones have a pop-up bookshop at Cedars Hall, with many books having book plates signed by the author. You can also enjoy a drink or a snack served in the socially distanced café in the foyer.

