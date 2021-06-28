From folksy punk to trad jazz and Blues Brothers to reggae at country festival

Posted: 28.06.21 at 11:34 by Bath and West Country Festival



Hello Hopeville The Merchant Men

No festival would be complete without live music, and visitors to the Bath and West Country Festival in August will be pleased to know that there will be plenty of this to entertain them.

The festival will showcase some of the best regional musicians, who will be performing at locations across the Bath and West Showground, near Shepton Mallet.

A new feature for this year is The Greenwood Stage, which will be located at the top of the showground and will have live music from 2pm until 11pm on Friday August 27 and Saturday August 28, and noon 5pm on Sunday August 29.

The Leylines, a Bath and West favourite act who have previously performed at the Glastonbury Festival, will be performing on the Friday night.

Their music, which they describe as "something that isn’t quite folk, sort of punk but 100 per cent heart-pounding revelry" promises to have the audience on their feet.

The headline act for the Saturday is the South West's number one Blues Brothers tribute band Blues Others, while on the Sunday afternoon the vibe becomes more laid-back with Irie Fire, an eight-piece reggae fusion group.

The Merchant Men

Americana band Hello Hopeville and country band Black River Sinners adds to the varied line-up, which has something to appeal to everyone’s musical tastes.

The Main Lawn will also be full of musical entertainment, and one of the main acts here is The Jelly Roll Jazz Band.

This traditional and completely acoustic jazz trio play a mixture of 1920s standards such as When You’re Smiling and Sweet Georgia Brown, classic swing tunes like Autumn Leaves and Fly Me To the Moon, as well as putting their own spin on more modern songs – Baby One More Time never sounded so good!

You will also find them roaming around the festival, doing performances wherever they fancy. They will be joined on the bandstand by sea shanty singers The Merchant Men, who will also be performing on The Greenwood Stage.

With a wide variety of other acts, roaming performers, and opportunities to camp on-site, a great festival vibe is promised.

Transport is sorted too, as FirstBus will be providing a Shuttle Bus Service all day on the Friday and Saturday (8.30am to 6pm), with pick-ups and drop offs in Wells, Shepton Mallet and the Bath and West Showground.

The Bath and West Country Festival takes place between August 27 and 29, and tickets are available now at https://www.bathandwest.com/tickets.

