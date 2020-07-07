Free What's On listings service available on Wells Nub News

Posted: 07.07.20 at 09:00 by Tim Lethaby



If you are holding an event in Wells, you can list it for free on this website

With the lockdown easing, at Wells Nub News we are switching back on our What's On section and we want to help publicise your event.

Whether it is an online concert or class, or a fundraising event for later in the year when restrictions may be eased further, we want to feature it on Wells Nub News.

And the best thing about using Nub News is that we help publicise your event completely for free.

To submit your event listing, just go to wells.nub.news/events and click on the black Nub It button. You will then be taken to a screen where you can upload the event's details and a photo.

It only takes a few minutes, and once it has been checked over by a member of our editorial team we will help share the details to give your event as big a boost as possible.

We want to hear from all events, big or small, and if you have any queries, contact your Nub News editor Tim Lethaby at [email protected]