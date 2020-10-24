Wells unites to provide free lunches for children over half-term

Posted: 24.10.20 at 11:46 by Wells Coronavirus Network



us on Facebook

Community Lunches at the Connect Centre

There has been an inspiring response in Wells to Marcus Rashford’s campaign for communities to provide free meals for children during half-term.

Daniels Café and Sandwich Bar

Georgie Robbins and Kate Ford, owners of Daniel’s Café who have been providing meals for key workers and supporting the community throughout the Covid pandemic, are teaming up with Cllr John Osman and Wells Tesco to provide free lunch packs to children in Wells and the surrounding area who are normally in receipt of Free School Meals.

If you are a family that need assistance with a free lunch for your children next week, please either:

Telephone : 01749 572282 or

Email: [email protected]

Please provide your name and address and they will deliver the meals to you at no charge.

André's Kitchen

André Wintersgill and Sue Ali from Andrés Kitchen, who have been providing meals to vulnerable people during lockdown, are now joining the Marcus Rashford campaign to #endchildpoverty and are providing a free lunch for children from Monday to Friday next week.

They say they have been overwhelmed by the response from the community and the donations that they have received.

If your family needs support next week and you would like to have a free meal please message André and Sue on their Facebook Page

City Vape

City Vape are also joining the initiative.

The owners of City Vape will kindly provide a box of spaghetti, fresh (chilled) mince beef and sauce on Wednesday and the Saturdays of half-term.

City Vape are a family business and they recognise the importance of family, and would encourage anyone who needs a meal to pop into the shop and collect a meal. Send them a message or pop in:

49a, St Cuthberts Street, Wells BA5 2AW Tel: 01749 684026

John Chettoe who runs the Food Team at Wells Coronavirus Network said: "It’s so heart-warming to see businesses, which themselves are having such a hard time, come together to support families.

"It just shows what a great sense of community there is in Wells."