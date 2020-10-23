Wells company offering free meals for low income families during half-term

Posted: 23.10.20 at 12:20 by Sue Ali & Andre Wintersgill



us on Facebook

Andre's Kitchen, in Wells, are offering free meals to children of low income families during half-term.

The company says it will provide a meal to children of these families for five days next week, from Monday to Friday.

Collection is between 11.30am and 1.30pm from the company's base in the Underwood Business Park, and those participating will also receive some eggs.

Sue Ali and Andre Wintersgill said: "If you feel you would like to take up these meals but are embarrassed, please ask a friend or family member to do it for you.

"There is no judgement or shame, We never know when we will need help next.

"For those who do not drive but are a low income family and would like a free meal for your child, we can deliver after 5pm."

If you would like a meal for your children on these days, you can message Andre's Kitchen via their Facebook page.

Next Wells news item... Positive Covid-19 case is confirmed at Wells Blue School

Read more... Wells Blue School has confirmed today (October 23) that a positive case of Covid-19 has been recorded within the school community. In a letter to p...