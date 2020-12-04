Free festive parking in Wells to support businesses, residents and visitors

Posted: 04.12.20 at 10:09 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Union Street car park in Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Shoppers, visitors and businesses in Wells will benefit from free parking in the run up to Christmas.

Mendip District Council is to introduce festive free parking so people can "keep it local" while doing their essential retail shopping, and support our businesses at the same time.

Small Business Saturday – December 5

To help celebrate Small Business Saturday tomorrow (December 5) there will be free parking in five Mendip-owned car parks: Cranhill Road – Street, St John’s – Glastonbury, Union Street – Wells, Great Ostry – Shepton Mallet, and Cattle Market - Frome.

Festive free parking – from December 17

There will also be free parking in all Mendip District Council pay and display car parks for a week period from Thursday December 17 to Christmas Eve inclusive.

All free car parks will be clearly signposted by Mendip District Council. Please note, although parking fees are waived, all other terms and conditions remain in force.

During the pandemic some NHS keyworkers have been, and can continue to, park for free if they display the Government’s critical care worker permit.

This is the only permit valid for free parking while on NHS business in Mendip District Council car parks.

Cllr Josh Burr, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: "Mendip District Council is delighted to provide free parking for residents, businesses and visitors in the run up to Christmas.

"We hope it will encourage people to do their essential retail shopping in our district. Our retailers need the footfall more than ever.

"This move shows our commitment to supporting our local economy."

Next Wells news item... Chilcompton Slimming World consultant on why men find it difficult to open up

Read more... Taking their own lives is the number one killer of men aged 45 and under. In an effort to understand a little more about the specific mental health...