Former Royal Navy chief petty officer from East Horrington died as a result of asbestos exposure

Posted: 01.07.20 at 14:47 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

A Lynx helicopter in 1982 (Photo: Ken Griffiths)

A former chief petty officer in the Royal Navy, who lived in East Horrington, died as a result of exposure to asbestos during his working life, an inquest heard today (July 1).

Graham Hills, of Old Frome Road, spent 24 years in the Royal Navy before working for British Aerospace at Filton.

Senior Somerset coroner Tony Williams ruled at the inquest that Mr Hills died from an industrial disease, notably a malignant mesothelioma brought on by exposure to asbestos during his course of employment.

Mr Hills had been diagnosed with the malignant mesothelioma six months before his death, on June 24, at the age of 73.

His work for the Royal Navy involved stripping down old aircraft, such as Lynx helicopters, which exposed him to asbestos dust from brake pads, linings and ducting.