Formal notice given for Somerset elections

Posted: 22.03.22 at 15:38 by Emma Dance



Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Mendip District Council has published notices for the elections to Somerset County Council, and the city, town, and parish elections being held on Thursday, May 5.

These are important elections for Somerset with the creation of a new, unitary council in April 2023 – the first major change to the way the county is governed in almost 50 years.

There are 110 seats available in 55 divisions across the county with electors able to cast two votes each in their division.

For their first year, the councillors will take responsibility for all current County Council services and oversee the local government reorganisation to establish a single unitary council on April 1, 2023.

From April 1 2023, the 110 councillors of the unitary council will be responsible for services that are currently delivered by the county and four district councils.

District councils will remain until March 31 2023, and the councillors serving on them will continue in their roles until that date.

The city, town, and parish council elections on May 5 offer the chance for people to stand for their community at grass roots level. They too will serve a five-year term.

Further information and nomination packs are available on the Mendip website.

Completed nomination papers can be accepted from March 22 and must be received no later than 4pm on Tuesday, April 5.

They should be hand delivered between 9.30am and 4.30pm to: The Deputy Returning Officer, Mendip District Council, Cannards Grave Road, Shepton Mallet BA4 5BT.

Residents are reminded to make sure they are registered to vote before the deadline of Thursday, 14 April. Those not on the electoral register should visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Voters have three options for casting their ballot – in person at the polling station, by post or by proxy (i.e. they can appoint someone they trust to vote on their behalf).

The last day to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday, April 19 2022. The last day to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on Tuesday, April 26 2022.

If you have any questions or queries, please email Electoral Services at [email protected] or call 0300 303 8588.

