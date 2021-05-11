Foodies delight at the Bath and West Country Festival

Posted: 11.05.21 at 12:52 by Bath & West Country Festival



us on Facebook

Food and Drink Hall Liver Cottage

Food enthusiasts will be delighted that the Food and Drink Hall is firmly on the menu of attractions at the one-off Bath and West Country Festival.

This feature will be located in the Showering Pavilion, the largest permanent building on the Bath and West Showground near Shepton Mallet, and is being sponsored by Jon Thorner's.

Among the food stands in the hall and on the Main Lawn will be Fanny Annie’s (retro street food); Alimentos (Spanish street food); Hidden Pizza; The Curry Man; Salcombe Dairy; Unstabled Bar and Café; and the Chock Shop (homemade brownies); while cheese aficionados can enjoy Godminster Cheese, The Great British Cheese Company, and Bath Soft Cheese.

Food will combine with the festival vibe courtesy of Liver Cottage, with comedy chefs Hugh Fearn and Lee Whittingstall presenting alternative cookery demonstrations.

As the mobile kitchen garden moves through the crowds they’ll create "fusion food on the move", blending home grown ingredients with food foraged from the corner shop, the streets, and the audience.

Blurring the boundaries between ‘traditional’ and ‘contemporary’, ‘urban’ and ‘rural’, ‘fresh’ and ‘best before June 1972’, the Liver Cottage chefs stick to their motto… “Don’t leave anyone wanting more!”

Liver Cottage

Cider lovers will be delighted that the British Cider Championships will take place at the festival, within the Orchards and Cider Area, which will be in the Sedgemoor Building.

Alan Lyons, head of shows, said: “The Food and Drink Hall is one of the best-loved parts of the Bath and West experience.

"It gives our visitors the opportunity to try unique West Country produce, and is also a wonderful platform for our stallholders.”

The Bath and West Country Festival takes place from August 27 to 29. Tickets are available now at https://www.bathandwest.com/tickets.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells firefighters called to commercial asphalt mixer fire in Cheddar

Read more... Firefighters from Wells were called to a machinery fire in Cheddar yesterday lunchtime (May 10). At around noon, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue...