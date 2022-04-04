Five jobs in Wells that aren't in an office, including post person and boarding house matron

Posted: 04.04.22 at 05:48 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

Photo by Royal Mail

Are you looking for a new job, but don't like the idea of being stuck behind a desk all day? Here are five jobs in Wells that will have you out and about and keeping active!

If you’re a confident driver and you like the idea of finishing work at 1.30pm every day, you might like this job as a post person based out of the Wells delivery office.

There’s a few jobs going at The Swan Hotel in Wells. As well as offering flexible hours, free food and drink while working, and free gym membership, the job ad on Facebook also says that because the the jobs are active, they’re a great way to stay in shape too!

Think you could handle a bunch of teenage boys? Wells Cathedral School is looking for a Saturday Matron for one of the senior boys’ borading houses.

A family in East Horrington is looking for a Nanny to look after two boys, aged 3 and 6. This one looks like it could be lots of fun if you’ve got the right experience. And there’s the option of it being a live-in position too.

This job as Activities Co-ordinator at Torrwood Nursing Home in Wells sounds like it would be really rewarding. There’s two part-time roles going here.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Sign up to Wells Nub News' free newsletter

Read more... Want to keep updated with everything that's going on in Wells? By signing up for our free newsletter, you'll receive a round-up of ...

Upcoming Wells Event... Falconry Day: Easter Holidays Falconry Day: Easter Holidays - 18th April 2021 Come along and enjoy seeing amazing birds with skills that have been used since medieval times! ...



Event