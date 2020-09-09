Firefighters from Wells help put out business park fire

Posted: 09.09.20 at 08:39 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

The fire happened on Cheddar Business Park

Firefighters from Wells were among four crews who tackled a fire on Cheddar Business Park yesterday afternoon (September 8).

Just after 3pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Control received a call for a fire at a commercial premises on the business park on Wedmore Road.

Fire crews from Cheddar, Wells, Burnham-on-Sea and an aerial platform from Bridgwater were mobilised.

Upon arrival crews confirmed all people had been evacuated from the premises, and there was a fire within the extraction system.

Crews used one hose reel jet and removed the inspection plates to extinguish the fire in the saw dust extraction unit.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.