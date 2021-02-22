Experienced family law solicitor joins Harris & Harris team in Wells

Posted: 22.02.21 at 10:36 by Tim Lethaby



The Harris & Harris office next to the Bishop's Eye in Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

An experienced family law solicitor has joined the team at Harris & Harris in Wells Market Place.

Harris & Harris say they are pleased to announce the addition of Gemma Wilton to their Family Team based in Wells.

Gemma joins Harris & Harris from Humphries Kirk where she worked in their family department, and has 17 years’ experience working in the legal sector.

Gemma became a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Legal Executives in October 2018 and has extensive experience in a wide range of family law matters.

A spokesperson for Harris & Harris said: "We look forward to Gemma developing her career with our firm.

"If you would like to consult with Gemma on any family matter then please contact our Wells office on 01749 674747."

