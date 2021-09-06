Event of the Week: Wells Cathedral to host top singer who worked as hospital porter in pandemic to support the NHS

Posted: 06.09.21 at 10:40 by Tim Lethaby



Milly Forrest will be singing in Wells Cathedral this week

The children might be going back to school, but that is not stopping lots of events taking place in Wells.

A number of these events in the Wells area are being added to our recently revamped What’s On section.

Our top event pick for this week is Milly Forrest Live in Concert, which takes place in Wells Cathedral.

Join Wells Cathedral for a fantastic evening of opera arias and other music sung by classical soprano, Milly Forrest, and accompanied by pianist, Hamish Brown.

In 2017 Milly made headlines when she was plucked from her job as a cloakroom attendant to perform in the world-famous Wigmore Hall after another soprano was taken ill, and during the pandemic, she has spent time working as a hospital porter supporting the work of the NHS.

The event takes place on Friday (September 10), and for more information, visit the website here.

