Event of the Week: Relive the 1960s in Wells with some Cool Britannia

Posted: 12.07.21 at 11:52 by Tim Lethaby



Gavin Lazarus will be performing in Wells this week

The European Football Championships might be over, but there are plenty of events taking place in Wells to keep you entertained.

A number of these events in Wells are being added to our recently revamped What’s On section.

Our top event pick for this week is Cool Britannia with Gavin Lazarus, being held at Cedars Hall in Wells.

Relive the heady 1960s as Gavin and his cracking live band whirl you through the decade of the British Explosion, from early kitsch to psychodelia and rooftop rock, plus everything in between.

Sixties Britain created a sound and style all of its own - and made the world sit up and take notice.

The event is taking place at 7.30pm on Saturday July 17, and for more information, check out the website here.

