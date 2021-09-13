Event of the Week: First live show for 18 months to take place at Wells Little Theatre

Posted: 13.09.21 at 11:14 by Tim Lethaby



Quartet will be staged at Wells Little Theatre this week

There are new events being organised all the time in Wells, and there are others that have been running for years.

A number of these events in the Wells area are being added to our recently revamped What’s On section.

Our top event pick for this week is Quartet (the Play), which takes place at Wells Little Theatre.

At a home for retired musicians, the annual concert to celebrate composer Giuseppe Verdi's birthday is disrupted by the arrival of Jean, an eternal diva and the former wife of one of the residents.

Tickets are still available. Come along and support the return of live theatre and have a wonderful evening's entertainment.

The event takes place from Wednesday to Saturday (September 15 to 18), and for more information, visit the website here.

