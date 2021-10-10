Essential repairs planned at Wells Bus Station - some disruption expected for one week

  1. Home
  Posted: 10.10.21 at 16:23 by Mendip District Council

Mendip District Council is planning some significant resurfacing works at Wells Bus Station later this month.

Essential repairs to a large portion of the transport hub will involve the closure of the main entrance and the re-routing of coaches, buses and pedestrians for up to a week.

All bus and coach traffic will require temporary access to the station via the adjoining Princes Road Car Park entrance. As a consequence, up to 12 car park spaces will be unusable for safety reasons.

The footpath which runs from the city to Tesco’s car park (opposite the cinema entrance), will also be off-limits. Pedestrians will be encouraged to use Market Street as an alternative route.

Clear signage will be in place and contractors situated on-site, to assist with any queries.

Resurfacing works will begin on October 18 for seven days, subject to weather conditions. The costs of repairs are £29,500.


