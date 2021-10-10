Essential repairs planned at Wells Bus Station - some disruption expected for one week

Posted: 10.10.21 at 16:23 by Mendip District Council



Wells Bus Station will be temporarily closed for essential repairs in October

Mendip District Council is planning some significant resurfacing works at Wells Bus Station later this month.

Essential repairs to a large portion of the transport hub will involve the closure of the main entrance and the re-routing of coaches, buses and pedestrians for up to a week.

All bus and coach traffic will require temporary access to the station via the adjoining Princes Road Car Park entrance. As a consequence, up to 12 car park spaces will be unusable for safety reasons.

The footpath which runs from the city to Tesco’s car park (opposite the cinema entrance), will also be off-limits. Pedestrians will be encouraged to use Market Street as an alternative route.

Clear signage will be in place and contractors situated on-site, to assist with any queries.

Resurfacing works will begin on October 18 for seven days, subject to weather conditions. The costs of repairs are £29,500.

