Entertainment galore at South Horrington charity and a new life for Wookey Hole's Brian

Posted: 05.11.21 at 14:20 by Philip Welch
Pensioner Brian Reader has gone back to education at the age of 66 – and loves his new life.
The retired electronic engineer from Wookey Hole is doing a degree in English Literature and Community Engagement at Bristol University.
“It is the most wonderful experience,” said Brian. “Everyone is very friendly and helpful.”
As part of the course he is reading poetry to clients at Heads Up, the mental health charity based at South Horrington.
“I was keen to do this as my Mum had dementia and it stimulates memories,” said Brian.
Also stimulating memories at Heads Up are Simply Uke! – a ukulele sextet led by Sue Walker of Wells who gets the clients singing along with old favourite songs.
And today (November 5) Jenny and Joe from Taunton’s A Real Fiction theatre company went down a storm when they entertained the Memories Group at Heads Up.
Deck the Halls showcases fantastic Christmas gifts and treats. Come along and grab some presents for you and your loved ones. FREE ENTRY...