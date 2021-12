Driving off for Christmas Wells - These are all the Highways roadworks completed to help you out

Posted: 13.12.21 at 12:07 by The Editor



us on Facebook

This classic will not be going anywhere - we think - part of the decor of the newly opened cafe on Quarry Way business Park near Shepton Mallet

Driving home for Christmas?

Roadworks will be lifted on motorways and major A-roads from Tuesday 21 December to help keep traffic flowing .

Thursday December 23 expected to be among the busier days to travel in run up to Christmas .

Motorists encouraged to check vehicles before travelling

National Highways will be working round the clock to remove more than 900 miles of roadworks ahead of the festive getaway.

This means nearly 98 per cent of motorways and major A roads will be roadworks-free in time for those travelling to see loved ones or making other journeys for Christmas.

National Highways travel-time data from the past couple of Christmases suggests next Thursday - the day before Christmas Eve - is likely to be one of the busier travel days on England’s major A-road and motorway network in the run up to the festive period.

But as many people take advantage of the holidays to visit friends and family, drivers will be happy to hear traffic levels are not expected to be any higher than usual.

To help keep festive disruption to a minimum, the vast majority of roadworks will be removed from England’s motorway and major A-road network from 6am Tuesday 21 December until 12.01am on Tuesday 4 January.

To make sure Christmas journeys go as planned, National Highways is encouraging drivers to check traffic conditions before they set off and to make sure their vehicle is ready for the journey ahead.

National Highways Customer Service Director, Melanie Clarke said:

“We don’t want roadworks to spoil Christmas so we’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible; that’s why we’re keeping almost 98 per cent of the road network we manage free from roadworks.

“Our dedicated control room teams and traffic officer patrols are geared up to help those travelling over the Christmas period and we’re expecting Thursday 23 December to be one of the busier days in the lead up to the festive period.

“We know from experience that peak travel times can vary in the run up to Christmas, and so we’re encouraging drivers to check traffic conditions before heading out to help keep traffic flowing.

“And we’re also asking motorists to be prepared before setting off. Almost half of breakdowns can be easily avoided if motorists carry out simple vehicle checks before their journeys.”

Before setting off, motorists are encouraged to:

Check fuel: Make sure you have enough to get to your destination

Check tyres: Check your tyre pressure and the condition of your tyres, including the spare. Look out for cuts or wear and make sure the tyres have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm, which is the legal limit

Check engine oil: Use your dipstick to check oil before any long journey, and top up if needed - take your car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual

Check water: To ensure you have good visibility, always keep your screen wash topped up so you can clear debris or dirt off your windscreen

Check your lights: If your indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights are not functioning properly, you are putting yourself at risk. In addition, light malfunctions can be a reason for your vehicle to fail its MOT

Drivers are also being reminded that the M42 will be fully closed between junctions 9 and 10 for HS2 works over the festive period.

HS2 will be carrying out work between junctions 9 (Dunton Interchange) and Junction 10 (Tamworth Interchange) to prepare the ground for movement of the Marston Box bridge in Winter 2022.

Marston Box is the bridge that will carry the HS2 line across the M42 Motorway near Junction 9, north of Lea Marston and Curdworth in North Warwickshire.

To ensure the safety of the workforce, the road will be fully closed from 9pm on Friday 24 December (Christmas Eve) to 9pm on Friday 31 December 2021 (New Year’s Eve).

A diversion route will be in place during the closure.

National Highways has advice about traffic conditions on its website, Twitter feeds, and information line (0300 123 5000).

A series of vehicle checks videos are available to help people carry out basic vehicle checks before they set off on their travels.

Roadworks completed

M275 (near Cosham)

7.65 miles of roadworks

A31 Amesyford to Azalea (near Amesyford)

5.6 miles of roadworks

A3 Hogs Back to Thursley (near Godalming)

34.3 miles of roadworks

A3 Hindhead (near Hindhead)

9.28 miles of roadworks

M3 Jct 3 (near Lightwater)

3.18 miles of roadworks

M3 Jct 4 to Jct 3 (near Lightwater)

1.45 miles of roadworks

M27 Jct 11 (near Cosham)

13 miles of roadworks

M3 Jct 9 (near Winchester)

4.5 miles of roadworks

M4 Jct 15 to Jct 14 (near Swindon)

14.85 miles of roadworks

A3 Hindhead (near Hindhead)

4.9 miles of roadworks

M4 Jct 10 to Jct 11 (near Reading)

17.25 miles of roadworks

A34 Peartree to Hinksey Hill (near Hinksey Hill)

9.95 miles of roadworks

A34 Hinksey Hill (near Hinksey Hill)

1.75 miles of roadworks

A3 Liphook (near Liphook)

1.35 miles of roadworks

M3 Jct 4 to Jct 4a (near Lightwater)

2.15 miles of roadworks

M4 Jct 4 (near Eddington)

1.4 miles of roadworks

A27 Pevensey (near Pevensey)

0.15 miles of roadworks

A21 Morleys to Vauxhall (near Sevenoaks)

15.95 miles of roadworks

M20 Jct 12 to Jct 11 (near Sellindge)

5.9 miles of roadworks

A27 Polegate (near Polegate)

0.7 miles of roadworks

A21 Longfield to Pembury (near Pembury)

0.85 miles of roadworks

A21 Longfield to Vauxhall (near Tunbridge Wells)

2.3 miles of roadworks

A21 Longfield to Blue Boy's Roundabout (near Tunbridge Wells)

2.8 miles of roadworks

A21 Longfield to Blue Boy's Roundabout (near Tunbridge Wells)

3.02 miles of roadworks

M20 Jct 10 to Jct 13 (near Ashford)

36.75 miles of roadworks

M2 Jct 3 to Jct 1 (near Medway)

28.5 miles of roadworks

A27 Polegate (near Polegate)

3.5 miles of roadworks

A259 Bexhill (near Bexhill)

0.05 miles of roadworks

A259 Rye (near Rye)

0.05 miles of roadworks

A21 Stonecrouch (near Stonecrouch)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M20 Jct 9 to Jct 8 (near Langley)

15.5 miles of roadworks

A21 Vauxhall to Johns Cross (near Tunbridge Wells)

6.1 miles of roadworks

A259 Rye (near Rye)

0.05 miles of roadworks

A27 Arundel (near Arundel)

0.15 miles of roadworks

A259 Little Common to Bexhill (near Bexhill)

0.1 miles of roadworks

A27 Langstone to Fishbourne (near Fishbourne)

20.5 miles of roadworks

M2 Jct 5 to Jct 6 (near Sittingbourne)

1.45 miles of roadworks

M2 Jct 1 to Jct 3 (near Medway)

1.05 miles of roadworks

A23 Muddleswood to Pycombe (near Pycombe)

0.75 miles of roadworks

M20 Jct 13 to Park Farm (near Folkestone)

0.15 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 31 to A282 Jct 1a (near Dartford)

2.35 mile(s) of roadworks

A282 Dartford (near Dartford)

2.4 miles of roadworks

A13 Jct 13 (near Grays)

0.25 miles of roadworks.

A282 Dartford (near Dartford)

2.4 miles of roadworks

A282 Dartford (near Dartford)

2.4 miles of roadworks

A282 Dartford (near Dartford)

3.3 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 23 (near South Mimms)

2.2 miles of roadworks

A282 Dartford (near Dartford)

3.3 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 3 (near Swanley)

0.05 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 2 to Jct 3 (near Hatfield)

1.1 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 3 (near Hatfield)

0.45 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 3 (near Hatfield)

0.6 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 3 (near Hatfield)

0.55 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 6 to Jct 4 (near Hatfield)

1.4 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 4 to Jct 3 (near Hatfield)

1.95 miles of roadworks

A282 Jct 1a (near Dartford)

0.46 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 6a to Jct 6 (near Leavesden)

2.65 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 22 to Jct 24 (near South Mimms)

1.75 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 2 to Jct 5 (near Hatfield)

3.2 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 6 to M25 Jct 27 (near Epping)

2.15 miles of roadworks

A2 Dartford to Bean (near Bean)

2.4 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 12 to M3 Jct 2

2.2 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 28 to Jct 29 (near Brentwood)

2.45 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 28 to Jct 29 (near Brentwood)

2.25 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 29 to Jct 30 (near Upminster)

3.25 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 3 to Jct 5 (near Orpington)

9.85 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 25 to Jct 24 (near Enfield)

1.7 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 29 to Jct 30 (near Upminster)

1.65 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 20 to Jct 18 (near Watford)

1.8 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 17 to Jct 18 (near Denham)

0.95 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 21a to Jct 21 (near Bricket Wood)

1.65 miles of roadworks

M27 Jct 27 to Jct 26 (near Epping)

4.5 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 27 (near Epping)

2.35 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 8 to Jct 9 (near Leatherhead)

0.85 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 8 to Jct 9 (near Leatherhead)

1.15 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 5 to Jct 4 (near Watford)

1.45 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 4 to Jct 5 (near Watford)

1.85 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 6a to Jct 6 (near Leavesden)

2.5 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 2 to Jct 3 (near Hatfield)

0.2 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 6 to Jct 4 (near Hatfield)

1.45 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 2 to Jct 1 (near South Mimms)

1.7 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 6 to Jct 4 (near Hatfield)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 21 to M1 Jct 6a (near Leavesden)

1.05 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 21 to M1 Jct 6a (near Leavesden)

0.75 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 21a (near Leavesden)

0.35 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 10 to Jct 9 (near Cobham)

0.9 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 7 to Jct 8 (near Godstone)

7.75 miles of roadworks

M3 Jct 3 to Jct 2 (near Lightwater)

1.2 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 1 (near Brent Cross)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 22 to Jct 21A (near Leavesden)

0.45 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 30 (near Grays)

2.15 miles of roadworks

M20 Jct 3 to M26 Jct 2a (near West Kingsdown)

1.45 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 9 (near Leatherhead)

1.8 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Jct 1 to Jct 2 (near South Mimms)

1.2 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 28 to Jct 27 (near Bournebridge)

10.15 miles of roadworks

M23 Jct 8 (near Redhill)

2.95 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 18 (near Rickmansworth)

0.15 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 11 to Jct 10 (near Addlestone)

1.85 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 9 to Jct 8 (near Leatherhead)

0.75 miles of roadworks

M3 Jct 1 to A316 (near Sunbury on Thames)

1.5 miles of roadworks

M3 Jct 1 to A316 (near Sunbury on Thames)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 5 to Jct 4 (near Dunton Green)

0.65 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 18 to Jct 16 (near Rickmansworth)

2.05 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 17 to Jct 16 (near Uxbridge)

1.4 miles of roadworks completed

M25 Jct 18 to Jct 16 (near Rickmansworth)

2.45 miles of roadworks

M23 Jct 8 to A23 Hooley (near Hooley)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 4 (near Dunton Green)

1.55 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 19 (near Watford)

0.8 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 31 to A282 (near Dartford)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M20 Jct 1 to Jct 2 (near Swanley)

0.3 miles of roadworks

A13 (near Grays)

1.75 miles of roadworks

M20 Jct 2 to Jct 3 (near Wrotham)

0.3 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 4 to Jct 5 (near Dunton Green)

0.4 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 29 to Jct 28 (near Brentwood)

0.55 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 30 to Jct 29 (near Upminster)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 30 to Jct 29 (near Upminster)

2.6 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 29 to Jct 28 (near Brentwood)

0.55 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 4 to Jct 6 (near Woodford)

2.25 miles of roadworks

A13 (near Grays)

1.45 miles of roadworks

A13 (near Grays)

1.4 miles of roadworks

A13 (near Grays)

1.45 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 28 to Jct 27 (near Brentwood)

1.55 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 26 to Jct 27 (near Epping)

2.9 miles of roadworks

M3 Jct 1 (near Sunbury on Thames)

1.65 miles of roadworks

A13 (near Grays)

1.45 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 31 to A282 (near Dartford)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 26 to Jct 27 (near Epping)

0.75 miles of roadworks

M3 Jct 2 to M25 Jct 12 (near Thorpe)

2.25 miles of roadworks

M25 Jct 31 (near Grays)

0.25 miles of roadworks

A1 Buckden to Tempsford (near St Neots)

4 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 9 to Jct 10 (near Cambridge)

1 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 8 (near Bishop's Stortford)

1 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 8 to Jct 6a (near Hemel Hempstead)

3 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 10 to Jct 11 (near Luton)

0.7 miles of roadworks

A1 Buckden (near St Neots)

1 miles of roadworks

A120 Coggeshall Bypass (near Coggeshall)

3 miles of roadworks

A414 M1 Jct 8 to Park Street (near St Albans)

3 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 8 (near Bishop's Stortford)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 10 to Jct 11 (near Cambridge)

1 miles of roadworks

A120 Marks Tey (near Colchester)

1 miles of roadworks

A12 Jct 19 to Jct 25 (near Witham)

14 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 8 to Jct 6 (near Harlow)

3 miles of roadworks

A12 Jct 25 to Jct 26 (near Colchester)

3 miles of roadworks

A12 Jct 19 (near Chelmsford)

0.7 miles of roadworks

A11 - A14 to M11 (near Cambridge)

8 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 7 to Jct 6 (near Harlow)

3 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 9 to Jct 11a (near Dunstable)

10 miles of roadworks

A14 Jct 13 to Jct 21 (near Thrapston)

11 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 9a to Jct 6 (near Harlow)

3 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 6 to Jct 7 (near Harlow)

3 miles of roadworks

A421 - M1 Jct 13 to A6 (near Bedford)

3 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 6a to Jct 8 (near Hemel Hempstead)

1 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 13 to Jct 12 (near Milton Keynes)

2 miles of roadworks

A421 Cardington to Renhold (near Bedford)

1 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 12 to Jct 13 (near Milton Keynes)

1 miles of roadworks

A1307 Jct 26 to Jct 24 (near Huntingdon)

4 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 10 to Jct 13 (near Milton Keynes)

3 miles of roadworks

A1M Jct 7 (near Stevenage)

0.5 miles of roadworks.

M1 Jct 8 to Jct 9 (near Hemel Hempstead)

3 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 13 to Jct 11 (near Milton Keynes)

3 miles of roadworks

A1307 to Jct 27 (near Huntingdon)

3 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 11 to Jct 11a (near Luton)

1 miles of roadworks

A414 M1 Jct 8 to Park Street (near St Albans)

3 miles of roadworks

A1M Jct 8 to Jct 7 (near Stevenage)

5 miles of roadworks

A47 Leisure Way to St Peter's Way (near Lowestoft)

4 miles of roadworks

A12 Jct 27 to Jct 28 (near Colchester)

6 miles of roadworks

A11 - A14 to Wymondham (near Thetford)

3 miles of roadworks

A47 Corton to King's Lynn (near Great Yarmouth)

3 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 17 to Jct 19 (near Rugby)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 21 to Jct 22 (near Leicester)

5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 22 to Jct 23A (near Shepshed)

5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 22 to Jct 23A (near Shepshed)

5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 23 to Jct 24 (near Shepshed)

5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 23A to Jct 25 (near Nottingham)

5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 27 to Jct 28 (near Mansfield)

3 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 28 (near Mansfield)

5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 29 to Jct 29A (near Chesterfield)

2 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 20 to Jct 21 (near Leicester)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 24 to Jct 25 (near Nottingham)

2.5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 27 to Jct 28 (near Mansfield)

1 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 28 to Jct 29 (near Mansfield)

2.75 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 29 to Jct 30 (near Chesterfield)

1 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 29A to Jct 30 (near Chesterfield)

1.5 miles of roadworks

M1 Tibshelf services to Jct 29 (near Mansfield)

3 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 19 to Jct 18 (near Rugby)

1 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 23A to Jct 23 (near Shepshed)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 30 to Jct 29 (near Chesterfield)

1 miles of roadworks

A1 Little Ponton to Harlaxton (near Grantham)

5 miles of roadworks

A1 Harlaxton to Newark (near Grantham)

5 miles of roadworks

A1 Witham to Colsterworth (near Melton Mowbray)

2.25 miles of roadworks

A1 Markham Moor (near Newark On Trent)

2.5 miles of roadworks

A14 Jct 2 to Jct 8 (near Kettering)

5 miles of roadworks

A14 Jct 7 (near Kettering)

0.5 miles of roadworks

A14 Jct 10 (near Northampton)

0.5 miles of roadworks

A14 Jct 9 to Jct 8 (near Kettering)

2 miles of roadworks

A38 Coxbench to Little Eaton (near Derby)

0.35 miles of roadworks

A38 Markeaton (near Derby)

0.25 miles of roadworks

A43 Ardley to Brackley (near Brackley)

5 miles of roadworks

A43 Brackley (near Brackley)

0.75 miles of roadworks

A45 Jct 10 (near Wellingborough)

0.25 miles of roadworks

A453 Clifton (near Nottingham)

0.25 miles of roadworks

A46 Elston to Winthorpe (near Newark On Trent)

5 miles of roadworks

A46 Newark to Swinderby (near Newark On Trent)

5 miles of roadworks

A46 Newark to Lincoln (near Lincoln)

5 miles of roadworks

A46 Thorpe on the Hill (near Lincoln)

0.25 miles of roadworks

A46 Brough (near Newark On Trent)

2 miles of roadworks

A46 Ratcliffe on the Wreake to Cossington (near Leicester)

0.75 miles of roadworks

A46 Winthorpe (near Newark On Trent)

0.25 miles of roadworks

A5 Danes Way roundabout to Gibbet Hill roundabout (near Rugby)

5 miles of roadworks

A5 Shawell to Smockington (near Lutterworth)

5 miles of roadworks

A5 Wibtoft to Smockington (near Hinckley)

5 miles of roadworks

A5111 Spondon (near Derby)

0.5 miles of roadworks

A52 Ockbrook to Beeston (near Nottingham)

5 miles of roadworks

A52 Spondon to Sandiacre (near Derby)

5 miles of roadworks

A66 (near Penrith)

2 miles of roadworks

M6 (near Penrith)

5 miles of roadworks

M6 (near Penrith)

1 miles of roadworks

M6 (near Carlisle)

1 miles of roadworks

M62 Jct 30 eastbound and westbound exit slip roads (near Normanton)

1 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 39 NB (near Wakefield)

1 miles of roadworks

M62 Jct 33 to Jct 34 EB & WB (near Pontefract)

0.5 miles of roadworks

A64 Headley Bar (near Tadcaster)

0.5 miles of roadworks

A64 Hopgrove to Scotchman Lane (near York)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M62 Jct 34 to Jct 33 WB Trigger Sign (near Wakefield)

1 miles of roadworks completed

M62 Jct 33 EB Exit Trigger Sign (near Wakefield)

0.3 miles of roadworks

M62 Jct 30 WB Exit Trigger Sign (near Wakefield)

0.2 miles of roadworks

M18 SB Jct 5 Trigger Sign (near Doncaster)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M62 Jct 28 EB Entry Trigger Sign (near Leeds)

0.2 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 37 NB EXIT, A637, M1 Jct 37 Rbt western Arm, M1 Jct 38 SB Exit Slip, M1 Jct 38 RBT Christmasn Arm, M1 Jct 38 Western Arm (near Sheffield)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M62 Jct 28 EB Entry Trigger Sign (near Leeds)

0.2 miles of roadworks

A1M Jct 50 to Jct 53 (near Leeming Bar)

6 miles of roadworks

A19 Holystone (near Long Benton)

3 miles of roadworks

A19 N/B and S/B between A183 Interchange and A1231 Interchange (near Sunderland)

1 miles of roadworks

A419 Northbound (near Swindon)

0.5 miles of roadworks

A419 Southbound

A420 Exit Slip (near Swindon)

0.5 miles of roadworks

A419 Northbound

A420 Jct to Turnpike Junction MP 04/3 to MP 10/4 (near Swindon)

3.7 miles of roadworks

A419 Southbound

A420 Exit Slip (near Swindon)

0.5 miles of roadworks

A419 Southbound

Honda Jct Exit Slip (near Swindon)

0.4 miles of roadworks

A419 Southbound Commonhead Jct to M4 Jct 15 (near Swindon)

2 miles of roadworks

A419 Northbound M4 Jct 15 to Commonhead Jct (near Swindon)

0.5 miles of roadworks

A50 Sawley to Meir

38 miles of roadworks

M4 Jct 8/9 to Jct 12 (near Maidenhead - Theale (Reading)

36 miles of roadworks

Roadworks lifted

A11 Wymondham to Norwich (near Norwich)

6 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 7 to Jct 8 (near Harlow)

4 miles of roadworks

A5 Little Brickhill (near Milton Keynes)

0.8 miles of roadworks

A1M Jct 9 to Jct 10 (near Letchworth)

1 mile of roadworks

A14 Jct 43 to Jct 38 (near Bury St Edmunds)

12 miles of roadworks

A120 Hare Green to Ramsey (near Harwich)

10 miles of roadworks

A47 Hardwick Roundabout to Swaffham (near King's Lynn)

8 miles of roadworks

A47 Postwick to Acle (near Norwich)

12 miles of roadworks

M11 Jct 8 to Jct 9 (near Bishop's Stortford)

3 miles of roadworks

A14 Jct 50 to Jct 52 (near Stowmarket)

3 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 28 to Jct 29 (near Mansfield)

5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 29 to Jct 30 (near Chesterfield)

5 miles of roadworks

M1 Jct 23 to Jct 23A (near Shepshed)

2.5 miles of roadworks

M45 M1 Jct 17 to Thurlaston (near Rugby)

5 miles of roadworks

M45 Dunchurch to M1 Jct 17 (near Rugby)

2.5 miles of roadworks

M6 Jct 1 to M1 Jct 19 (near Rugby)

5 miles of roadworks

A1 Carpenters Lodge to Colsterworth (near Melton Mowbray)

5 miles of roadworks

A1 Newark to North Muskham (near Newark On Trent)

5 miles of roadworks

A43 Barley Mow to Towcester (near Brackley)

5 miles of roadworks

A45 Great Doddington to Thrapston (near Irthlinborough)

5 miles of roadworks

A45 M1 Jct 15 (near Northampton)

5 miles of roadworks

A46 Farndon (near Newark On Trent)

5 miles of roadworks

A5 Burbage to Mancetter (near Nuneaton)

0.75 miles of roadworks

A49 Onibury to Stokesay (near Ludlow)

3.6 miles of roadworks

M6 (near Carnforth)

3 miles of roadworks

M6 (near Tebay)

1 miles of roadworks

A66 (near Keswick)

4 miles of roadworks

A1(M) Darrington I/C (near Darrington)

2.4 miles of roadworks

A64 (near Scarborough)

0.5 miles of roadworks

M62 (near Normanton)

2 miles of roadworks

A1M Jct 50 to Jct 53 (near Leeming Bar)

6 milesof roadworks

A19 Holystone (near Long Benton)

3 miles of roadworks

A5 East Bound/West Bound. Swinfen Island to A453 (near Tamworth)

2 miles of roadworks



National Highways is the wholly government-owned company responsible for modernising, maintaining and operating England’s motorways and major A roads.

Real-time traffic information for England’s motorways and major A roads is available via its website (https://trafficengland.com)

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... The Chorus of Disapproval’s Christmas Concert 2021 The Chorus of Disapproval’s Christmas concert on Friday 17th December at Wells Town Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets (£6 or £4 concessions) available fr...



Event