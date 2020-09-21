Diocese of Bath and Wells to hold online service in memory of those who have died in pandemic

Posted: 21.09.20 at 10:32 by Tim Lethaby



A remembrance service is being held by the Diocese of Bath and Wells

In collaboration with Wells Cathedral, the Diocese of Bath and Wells is holding an online service to remember all those who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Led by Bishop Ruth and the Dean of Wells, families of the bereaved are invited to send in names of those whom they mourn, and candles will be lit and their names are read out.

Bishop Ruth said: “So many people weren’t able to attend funerals or grieve properly when their loved ones died in the last few months, because of restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

"We hope this service will offer people a chance to come together and mourn their loved ones by name, alongside others who have also been bereaved.”

The service will include music from members of the Music Foundation of Wells Cathedral, and prayers will be said by some of Somerset’s hospital chaplains.

There will also be a reflection from someone who survived Covid following weeks in intensive care.

The service will be available to watch on the Wells Cathedral website and on the website of the Diocese of Bath and Wells from Wednesday September 30.

Those who wish the names of their loved ones to be included can email them to [email protected] today (September 21).

