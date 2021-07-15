Deadline for Mendip’s eco and community funds extended

Posted: 15.07.21 at 17:09 by Mendip District Council



Mendip District Council has extended the deadline for applications for both its Communities Fund and its Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund, to September 30th, 2021.



The one-month extension follows feedback from community groups who requested the change.



They argued the government’s delay in lifting national COVID restrictions from 21st June to 19th July, gave them less time to come together to discuss, work-up and submit their projects.



Mendip was happy to oblige, and again called on the district’s voluntary, community, not-for-profit organisations, and its City, Town and Parish Councils, to apply for the cash help.



Last month the Council launched two flagship funds – one for community projects and one for climate and ecological emergency ideas.



The Communities Fund will support projects that improve community resilience, build capacity, and promote wellbeing, as well as support communities recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. The amount of money available for this is £350,000 in total. Groups can apply for up to £2,000 for smaller projects or up to £30,000 for larger schemes.



The Council also put aside a total of £50,000 for the Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund, where community organisations can apply for up to £2,000 to fund green projects. Applications for this fund must demonstrate how projects impact on net-carbon emissions and/or the ecological benefits to the community.



Both funds are now live and will close midnight, 30th September 2021.



Full details can be found here: www.mendip.gov.uk/cf and www.mendip.gov.uk/ccf.

