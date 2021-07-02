Covid update: Wells among lowest level of cases in Mendip amid promising vaccine take-up

Posted: 02.07.21 at 12:48 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

More than 60 per cent of Mendip's adult population have had both their vaccine doses (Photo: Lisa Fernando)

Wells currently has among the lowest coronavirus infection rates in Mendip.

With three or fewer new cases recorded in the week leading up to June 26, the "Wells Town" area has not had a rolling rate per 100,000 people listed on the Public Health England website as the numbers are so small.

Meanwhile, in the "Draycott, Westbury and Wookey" area, seven people tested positive in the same week, making for an infection rate of 86 per 100,000 of the population.

Mendip’s rolling infection rate currently stands at 49.3 per 100,000 people, an increase of 51 per cent on the previous seven-day period. Our district rate continues to be well below the national average of 169 per 100,000 people.

In the last seven days, there have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test in Mendip, with eight people admitted to the Royal United Hospital in Bath in the seven days up to June 27.

New figures also show that more than 80 per cent of all Mendip adults have had at least one dose of their Covid vaccination.

Public Health England has launched a new interactive map which allows you to view the specific vaccination statistics of your local area, and it shows that, as of June 30, 82.1 per cent of Mendip residents have had their first dose, with 64.8 per cent also receiving their second.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up