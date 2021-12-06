Council crackdown on rogue landlords in Mendip

Posted: 06.12.21 at 12:24 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Harassment and Illegal Evictions will not be tolerated. That's the strong message from Mendip District Council, whose housing officers are determined to root out rogue landlords.

Working with colleagues in Avon and Somerset Police, Mendip's Housing Options team and Private Sector Housing team are targeting landlords found flouting the law. The aim of the action is to protect those tenants who feel hassled or threatened in their chosen homes.

Laws introduced in April 2018 empowered local authorities to issue banning orders to the most serious offending landlords and agents, operating in their communities. Offences include unlawful eviction or harassment; using or threatening violence to gain entry into a premises; non-compliance with fire safety regulations, improvement notices and a range of other regulations. Those handed a ban are prevented from renting out properties, engaging in property management or letting agency work.

Alongside the tough talk, Mendip is also working to educate and advise both landlords and tenants as to their rights and responsibilities under the law, in a drive to improve standards across the private rented sector.

Cllr Richard Pinnock, Portfolio Holder for Housing Services and Governance, said: "Whilst the vast majority of landlords are perfectly fine and fair, we know some tenants feel frightened and threatened. That cannot be right, and this Council will not tolerate such behaviour.

"Harassment and Illegal Evictions are criminal offences. We have the powers to prosecute, and we will take action if needed."

If you are in a difficult situation, or you know somebody who is experiencing issues with their landlord, please visit Illegal Eviction and Harassment for information. Or you can call Mendip's Housing Options team direct on 0300 303 8588.

The housing charity Shelter also has lots of useful, free housing advice here: www.shelter.org.uk/getadvice

Landlords can find out more about the eviction process here: www.gov.uk/private-renting-evictions.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... St Margaret’s Hospice Fire Walk 2022 Will you walk over hot coals for your local hospice? Our popular Fire Walk event has returned and on Saturday 19th February 2022 we will be welcoming...



Event