Come along and make the four charities' day

Posted: 08.04.22



Bowley’s Jason Tunnicliffe presents their £350 cheque to SOUP organiser Ross Young

After a Covid-enforced break Wells SOUP will be back with renewed urgency tomorrow, Saturday, April 9.

Charities and other good causes have suffered from lost fundraising opportunities in the last two year.

Now the removal of Covid restrictions will see Wells Theatre Festival, Wells Dementia Action Alliance, Project Factory and Wells Foodbank each “spread their word” by telling the audience about their work at the grant-funding lunch in the Connect Centre and all will go away with much needed money.

“Bowleys Garage has very generously provided the £350 match-funding once again,” said SOUP organiser Ross Young, “which together with the £5 taken on the door from each attendee will make up the pot which will be shared among the four good causes.

“With delicious soup provided by the Blue School from vegetables donated by Waitrose, bread rolls from Burns the Bread, red wine from Sante and white wine, beer and soft drinks from Morrisons plus flowers for the tables from Micky in Wells Market, SOUP is truly a community event.

“Please come along for the 12.45pm start at the Connect Centre on Saturday, April 9 to give your support to these worthy causes who’ve waited so long to present – it will make their day.”

