College holding survey to find out what the adult education needs are in Wells

Posted: 11.07.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



A local college is aspiring to be the first choice in the area for education and training.

Strode College in Street is currently engaged in a project to research not only what the local community needs in terms of skills and training, but how employers and individuals would like that training delivered.

Colleges are typically associated with 16 to 19-year-old education but Strode already offers a wide range of adult courses and staff are keen to offer more.

The key is to not only find out what training is the most valuable to the local community but also how and when that training is provided.

The project is the brainchild of staff members Jo Tucker and Philip Cox, and Jo told Nub News: "There has been a dramatic shift towards online/e-learning which has been further driven by the Covid lockdown.

"This can be an attractive option for those with busy work and personal lives, and limited time for study.

"Similarly, many businesses and other organisations would prefer training to come to them as opposed to attending the college.

"We want to provide what the community wants and needs, and we are asking these questions via a short one-minute survey.

"The survey has been sent out by direct email to key business and organisations as well as being posted on a range of social media."

To complete the survey, visit the link here.

