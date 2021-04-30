Cold end to April as snow falls on the hills around Wells

Posted: 30.04.21 at 16:25 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Snow at Rookham A light dusting of snow settled in Rookham Snow on the ground near Wells

It has been a cold end of April and snow has fallen on the hills around Wells today (April 30).

These photos were taken today in Rookham on the Mendip Hills just outside of Wells, as snow settled on the ground.

It did not get cold enough in the city itself for snow, as showers just blew through sending shoppers and the Becoming Elizabeth film crews running for cover.

Snow is not forecast in Wells or the surrounding villages as we move into May, though. Tomorrow (May 1) is expected to be sunny with showers moving in from 4pm, and then Sunday should be a fine and bright day.

According to the Met Office, the weather will take a turn for the worse on Monday afternoon though, with heavy showers forecast from 4pm to finish the bank holiday weekend on a damp note.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Morse code sparked 35-year career in Wells

Read more... Reasons why young people select a job offer vary. It may be the money or prospects of promotion. Bruce Scobie chose a Wells firm of solicitors beca...