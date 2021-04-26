Road closed off as Becoming Elizabeth crews return to Wells for third stint of filming

Posted: 26.04.21 at 10:08 by Tim Lethaby



St Andrew's Street being closed off this morning for the Becoming Elizabeth film crews

St Andrew's Street and the road alongside the Cathedral Green have been closed off as crews for the TV series Becoming Elizabeth have returned to the city for a third stint of filming.

The early-arriving crew members were seen going in and out of the Old Deanery this morning (April 26) and they confirmed to Wells Nub News that they were back for more filming for the show, which will star Alicia von Rittberg.

They told us that there would be two days up of setting up, then filming "in the precincts" from Wednesday through to Friday, before they pack everything back up again on Saturday.

Initial filming for the series, which will have eight hour-long episodes, took place in January, with crews back in the city in March.

Becoming Elizabeth is being produced to be shown on the Starzplay app, much like the Spanish Princess, which had scenes from both its first two seasons filmed in Wells.

Becoming Elizabeth is the untold story of the early life of England’s most iconic Queen. Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court.

With no clear heir, the death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.

Elizabeth struggles to control her own destiny and take real power as the men around her attempt to claim her sovereignty.

Her factual journey to secure the crown is filled with scheming, betrayal and illicit relationships that threaten to bring forth her demise at a time in which every man or woman of the court is on the wheel of fortune, which may take them to a position of great power one moment, or the executioner’s block the next.

Wells Cathedral, the Bishop's Palace and the Cathedral Green have been used as filming locations for the show already.

Further afield, Becoming Elizabeth has also been shooting at Cardiff Castle, Bristol Cathedral and the Church of the Holy Cross at Avening in Gloucestershire.

