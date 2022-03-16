Clear progress on air quality in Mendip

Posted: 16.03.22 at 16:00 by Mendip District Council



Air quality in Mendip is good, and your District Council is determined to keep it that way, through investment, partnership working and public awareness.

The Council currently monitors nitrogen dioxide levels, associated with traffic exhaust generated air pollution, at 31 roadside locations in total. This monitoring commitment has been in place for 30 years and Mendip proudly remains within national target levels.

Mendip is also working with neighbouring district authorities and the county council to assess air quality, and funding has been announced for five portable air quality monitors for use across Somerset. These specialist pieces of kit are particularly useful for monitoring fine dust and smoke particles known as ‘particulate matter’ - a key public health consideration.

Modern vehicles, with their improved emission control technology, are less polluting, and so emissions have shown a downward pattern. However, Mendip is keen to see what more can be done.

One successful example of awareness-raising has been the Council’s anti-idling campaign.

To discourage unnecessary idling of vehicles, Mendip placed anti-idling signage at appropriate locations across the district, including Mendip-owned car parks and the Council campus at Shepton Mallet. Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) also agreed to display Mendip’s anti-idling signs at their refuse centres.

To further support this initiative, the Council holds additional signs available for use by all parish councils and land managers of public parking areas, including NHS establishments and retail businesses.

Cllr Heather Shearer, Portfolio Holder for Community Heath and Services, said: “Partnership working is key when tackling air quality. We are very proud of our ongoing commitment and all the work we’ve achieved together so far. We continue to hit national targets and we’ve been recognised for our innovation in this area.

“But we must not sit on our laurels. We will continue our efforts to improve air quality and to increase public awareness about this ongoing health and environmental concern.”

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke, said: “Whilst we don’t experience poor air quality at those levels found in large cities, it is clear that it impacts the health of our residents, especially those vulnerable to pollution.

“Stewardship of the countryside and the environment is something we take very seriously at Mendip. But it’s also down to personal responsibility. We must work together to improve air quality for all, as small behavioural changes can make a big difference.”

Mendip District Council declared a Climate Emergency in 2019, and places 'delivering on our climate and ecological commitment' as a key corporate priority.

Want to help? Here are three things residents can do to help maintain good air quality in the district:

• Don’t be Idle - switch off your engine when parked

• Do avoid having garden bonfires – SWP operate a garden waste collection service, if it not practicable for you to compost waste or visit a local waste recycling centre https://www.somersetwaste.gov.uk/garden-waste-collections/

• If your property has an open fire or wood burner, ensure it is checked and the chimney flue is cleaned regularly. Only used clean, untreated seasoned wood kept protected undercover from wet weather.

More information can be found on our air quality page – Air Quality and Pollution - Mendip District Council and also on the Somerset Air Quality website

How to request signs:

If you would like signs please contact the Community Health Team and we will organise the provision and arrange for you to receive them.

Telephone 01749 341445 or email [email protected]

