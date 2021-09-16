Classic car run raises hundreds for the Mayor of Wells' chosen charity

Posted: 16.09.21 at 11:05 by Tim Lethaby



From right, Wells Mayor Philip Welch presents the car rally cheque to Mark Tobin watched by Roger Dollins

Classic and historic car drivers have raised £507 for the Wells branch of Macmillan Cancer Support through a rally across mid-Somerset.

This annual event normally finishes on Wells Cathedral Green but because of concerns about safe distancing, it was moved to the wide-open spaces of the Bath and West Showground, near Shepton Mallet.

“The weather was perfect,” said Roger Dollins from Draycott, chairman of the Classic and Historic Motor Club.

“We were delighted to have had such a successful event and been able to support such a great charity.”

The Mayor of Wells, Philip Welch, presented the cheque to Mark Tobin, chairman of the Wells Macmillan Support branch, at the city’s Swan Hotel, where he is manager.

“The mayor has made Macmillan his charity and we are grateful for his support,” said Mark.

“Covid has made fundraising very challenging and Philip’s efforts are making a difference.”

