City of Wells Lions secure almost £400 European money for Lawrence Centre garden project

Posted: 04.04.21 at 10:42 by Tim Lethaby



From left, Paul Marsh, Maggie Charlesworth, Rebecca Edwards and Ian Williams

The City of Wells Lions have secured nearly £400 in European funding for a garden project for a charity in the city that helps older people with memory loss and health issues.

The Lawrence Centre charity is running a Garden Project to spruce up the area around the building off Union Street car park, to provide a pleasant area for its visitors to sit and enjoy wildlife.

The project is the brainchild of Rebecca Edwards, and following an application via the City of Wells Lions, 450 euros (which equates to almost £380) have been secured from a European Lions Environmental Grant.

The City of Wells Lions provide regular support and funding for the Lawrence Centre and particularly in this last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, members have helped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with what funds they have.

The small garden area at the centre was overgrown with weeds, ivy and large shrubs. The project aims to plant a wider variety of plants to attract insects and birds.

The aim is to improve the environment and attract wildlife to the small garden area behind the Lawrence Centre.

This would make the area a place where the visitors and staff using the centre can enjoy the space and fresh air in the warmer months.

Rebecca told Wells Nub News: "We have mad great progress already, by removing lots of the weeds and creating a bedding area.

"Let's Do It Wells was the link between the centre, myself in doing the project and the Lions, who were able to get our application in very swiftly. We had three days to get it done, but I did it in three hours."

Ian Williams from the Lions attended the centre on Thursday (April 1) to present Rebecca and Lawrence Centre founder Maggie Charlesworth with a cheque for the funds, along with fellow Lion Paul Marsh who has been helping to work on the garden.

Ian said: "We started getting the application underway in December, and we love to support the Lawrence Centre as it is such a good cause."

