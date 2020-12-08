City of Wells Lions helping residents remember a loved one with Tree of Light

Posted: 08.12.20 at 10:31 by Tim Lethaby



Remember loved ones in Wells with the Tree of Light

City of Wells Lions in conjunction with the Bishop’s Palace have organised a Tree of Light this Christmas.

It is an opportunity for members of the local community to sponsor a light in memory of a loved one.

Christmas is going to be very different this year for many families and for many it is a sad time as they remember those who are no longer with us. More than ever, we can also reflect on those lost due to the pandemic.

Donation forms are available at the Bishop’s Palace ticket office and donations may also be left at the ticket office.

Online donations may be made on the website https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/cityof-wellslions-tree-of-light or by emailing [email protected] for BACS details.

For online and email, make sure your name, address, email, telephone number are included and, of course, the name(s) of your loved ones that you wish to remember. If you make a website or BACS payment, use the reference TofL followed by your surname.

A star decoration with your loved one’s name will be hung on the tree at the Bishop's Palace and your loved one’s name listed next to the tree. You will receive a Memory Card in memory of your loved one.

There will be a dedication ceremony at which the names of all the loved ones will be read out. The ceremony will be videoed and made available to you via YouTube.

This Lions project is of benefit to the community with all proceeds used to support other groups and organisations within the local area of Wells.

Lions members thank everyone who has contributed to this project so that it could take place and particularly to the Bishop’s Palace and the Wells Coronavirus Network for their support in getting the project off the ground.

The City of Wells Lions Club meets on the second Monday of each month and currently this is happening via Zoom.

Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfil those needs.

Visitors are welcome to attend the monthly meetings. For more information or to get involved with the City of Wells Lions Club, contact secretary Ian Williams via email on [email protected] or call 0345 833 6736 to speak with president Rod Major.

For information on Lions Clubs International visit the website at www.lionsclubs.org.