Wells Coronavirus Network is ready to ramp up its services

Somerset's Director of Public Health is urging everyone to remain vigilant and keep following government guidance as the county sees an increase in coronavirus cases.

Although Somerset figures continue to remain lower than other areas of the country, 69 new cases were reported in the first fortnight of September with Mendip seeing a slightly higher level than the rest of the county.

However the Wells Coronavirus Network (WCN) is ready to ramp up its services if Covid-19 should become a greater threat in the city, and more people have to self-isolate.

WCN’s volunteers continue to help with shopping, prescription collections and telephone befriending. Anyone needing these services can call 01749 467079 or email [email protected]



Trudi Grant, director of public health at Somerset County Council, said: “I cannot stress how important it is we continue to remain vigilant and follow the government guidance.

"We are seeing increasing cases across the country, including here in Somerset. We’re all in this together and preventing spread of the virus and protecting our loved ones is up to us.

"The only way we can do this is through our behaviour. Remember HANDS – wash regularly and for at least 20 seconds, FACE – wear a face covering in settings, if you can and SPACE – stay two metres apart from others or one metre plus with extra precautions in place such as increased ventilation or face covering if two metres is not possible.



“If you do start to show symptoms, however mild, please self-isolate immediately and book a test online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or phone 119.

"Please keep trying throughout the day if local test slots aren’t available. And please don’t book a test unless you are showing symptoms.”

To volunteer with Wells Coronavirus Network please click this link: shorturl.at/puKVX

