Citizens Advice asks for more volunteers in Wells to help from their homes

Posted: 01.01.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



Adviceline volunteers are needed

Like many charities during the coronavirus pandemic, Somerset’s five Citizens Advice services have had to change the way that they help local people.

More and more individuals and families are seeking advice over the telephone and email, on issues related to their finances or employment, through to consumer, relationship or housing problems.

The support that Citizens Advice provides can be life-changing - it can keep a family in their home, or reduce discrimination in the workplace.

One in every 20 people in Somerset contacts Citizens Advice each year, and frequently it is those most at need within our local community that need their support.

To make sure that no-one misses out on the vital advice that they need, the five Citizens Advice services – in the Mendips, South Somerset, Taunton, West Somerset and Sedgemoor – have worked together to launch a free county-wide Adviceline telephone and email service.

If you need advice, you can contact the service on 08082 787842 or by visiting www.citizensadvicesomerset.org.uk.

Adviceline is supported by volunteers working from home, but as demand for the service grows the five charities are asking for more people to give up a few hours each week to help provide advice.

Volunteers are needed from all walks of life, and from all corners of Somerset, and they don’t need to have any specialist knowledge.

Supported by the National Lottery Community Fund (Covid-19 Fund for Partnerships), Citizens Advice Somerset has also launched the Somerset Advice Academy to provide free training to all new volunteers.

Volunteers benefit from flexible times that suit their availability, are loaned all the equipment they need, and have all expenses paid.

Angela Kerr from Citizens Advice South Somerset said: “Volunteering as a telephone adviser is a hugely rewarding way for someone to help local people.

"We want to carry on delivering support across Somerset long into the future, but to do this we need more volunteers to keep the service going.

"Our volunteers tell us that the longer they volunteer with us the more fulfilling they find their role, and we are hopeful that more people out there want to make a valuable difference.”

If you can listen with an open mind, and are looking for a way to help your local community from the comfort of your own home, this could be an ideal opportunity for you. To find out more, visit www.citizensadvicesomerset.org.uk/volunteer.