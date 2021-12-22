Christmas is the most wasteful holiday : Here is how to reduce your waste footprint Wells

Posted: 22.12.21 at 06:00 by The Editor



So much attention goes to the prepping and purchasing at Christmas, but very little to the waste we produce. 9 in 10 Britons – around 57.8 million people – celebrate Christmas, making it the biggest seasonal event in the UK with an annual spend of £24.4 billion. The UK produces over 688,000 tonnes of Christmas waste every year, making it the most wasteful national holiday with fifteen times the amount of waste compared to any other celebration.

Here’s a breakdown of the Christmas waste we throw out each year:

289,171 tonnes of card packaging

125,000 tonnes of Christmas plastic waste

4,200 tonnes of foil from turkey wrapping

1 billion Christmas cards

227,000 miles of Christmas wrapping paper waste

270,000 tonnes of food waste, including 2 million turkeys, 5 million Christmas puddings, 74 million mince pies and 2.2 million kilograms of cheese

6 million Christmas trees

32.9 million advent calendars

If everyone recycles correctly, the UK’s gifting date waste will decrease by as much as 374,000 tonnes.

