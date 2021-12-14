Christmas in Wells’ festive market a success

Posted: 14.12.21 at 12:05 by The Editor



Cllr Ros Wyke, Leader of Mendip District Council and Len Sweales, Wells Town Crier declaring ‘Christmas in Wells’ open at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Some 100 traders set up stalls in Wells and enjoyed success with hundreds of shoppers visiting the ‘Christmas in Wells’ festive market.

Stalls stretched through the Market Place and on the Bishop's Palace Green, offering a feast of festive food and drink and great gift ideas. Plus there was music and entertainment on offer too.

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke and Wells Town Crier, Len Sweales gathered beneath the Bishop's Eye, to cut a ceremonial ribbon and officially declare the market open.

Cllr Wyke said: “I was honoured to open this years’ Christmas market and was pleased to see such support for our stall holders and local businesses.

“Organising these markets has not been an easy task, especially with COVID restrictions being reintroduced. However, I would like to thank Wells City Council, the Bishop’s Palace, local community groups and Mendip staff for their support, as without them the market would not be possible.

“Don’t forget the festive market returns on Saturday 18th December for another day of Christmas shopping.

“On behalf of everyone at Mendip District Council, I wish you all a happy Christmas, and a New Year full of hope and good health.”

The final festive market takes place on Saturday 18th December, in the Market Place and on the Bishop's Palace Green, 9am-3pm.

There's free car parking available in all Council-owned pay and display car parks for one week, from Saturday 18th December until Friday 24th December 2021. Residents are asked to note that although parking is free, all other terms and conditions remain, including short-stay time limits.

The Council is also providing free parking on Saturday 1st January. This is to support drivers who park vehicles in car parks on New Year's Eve, to use alternative and safe methods of transport to get home.

Full details on Mendip's free parking offer can be found here, www.mendip.gov.uk/article/10471/Free-festive-parking-this-Christmas-in-Mendip.

Stay up to date with all the market news, by following the Facebook and Instagram pages at @WellsChristmasMarket, or visit www.mendip.gov.uk/christmasmarket.

Can't make the markets? If you are unable enjoy the outdoor offering, don't worry - you can still support Mendip stallholders. Your District Council has created an online directory that showcases our many market traders. Visit, www.mendip.gov.uk/markets.

