Christmas comes early in Mendip with free festive parking

Free Festive Parking 2021 - Cllr Simon Carswell and Cllr Ros Wyke, Leader of Mendip District Council in South Street Car Park, Wells.

Residents are set to enjoy a festive treat with free parking from Saturday 18th December to Friday 24th December as an early Christmas present from Mendip District Council.

All Council-owned pay-and-display car parks will be fee-free to encourage locals, visitors and shoppers into the district to enjoy Mendip’s unique shopping offering, iconic landscapes and merry markets.

Cllr Simon Carswell, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “We waive parking fees the week before Christmas as we want residents and visitors to get out and enjoy our beautiful city, towns and villages without having to worry about paying for parking.

“We hope it encourages people to shop local and support our high streets and markets when getting those last minute Christmas gifts.

“Mendip would like to wish everyone a Happy Christmas and please enjoy our free parking offer.”

The Council is also providing free parking on Saturday 1st January. This is to support drivers who park vehicles in car parks on New Year's Eve, to use alternative and safe methods of transport to get home.

Residents are asked to note that although parking is free, all other terms and conditions of car parking within the relevant car parks remain. To ensure everyone has a fair chance to enjoy this offer, please:

• Check the time limits. Please don't overstay as maximum time limits still apply in all short-stay car parks.

• Don't park in disabled bays. Disabled parking bays are for blue badge holders only.

• Park responsibly. Stay within the parking bay markings, and do not park in hatched lined areas, for safety reasons.

Penalty charges will be issued if you breach the conditions. There is an appeals process, details of which can be found on your parking ticket.

For more information on Mendip car parks, please visit www.mendip.gov.uk/paydisplay.

