Bookings now being taken for Christmas at Daniel's - Wells

  Posted: 01.11.21 at 11:13

Daniel's on Queen Street, Wells, are now taking bookings for platters, buffets and cupcakes for Christmas.

Whether you just have friends over or want to treat yourselves in the office, Daniel's say they are here to cater for you.

A spokesperson said: "We offer great prices while also providing quality food.

"Pop us an email at [email protected] or give us a call on 01749 672146."

